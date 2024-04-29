Invest in Bogota lends its support to the most innovative sports and cultural project in Latin America

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024), Colombia, April 29, 2024/PRNewswire/Located in the heart of, Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium is the country'srenowned stadium in Colombia, boasting a history of over 85 years. It's a memorable place where local fans enjoy football games and concerts by world-class artists. To achieve this ambitious infrastructure, the stadium will be renovated and transformed into a new entertainment,and tourist center. The new El CampinandComplex, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), will increase the stadium's capacity to more than 46,000 spectators and will modernize a total area of 167,000 square meters. Theencompasses diverse areas including entertainment; commercial, ...

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - In keeping with its purpose of promoting responsible adoption, Sanofi has held the first press conference with the most tender and furry hosts in the world: cats. Attendees at this event, during which the company unveiled its "Adopt Your Allergies" initiative which aims to encourage the adoption of spayed cats to ...

Continua a leggere>>

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - In keeping with its purpose of promoting responsible adoption, Sanofi has held the first press conference with the most tender and furry hosts in the world: cats. Attendees at this event, during which the company unveiled its "Adopt Your Allergies" initiative which aims to encourage the adoption of spayed cats to ...

Continua a leggere>>