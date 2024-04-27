Tornado si abbattono in Nebraska e Iowa - almeno cinque feriti

tornado tears through nebraska, causing severe damage in Omaha suburbs - Multiple tornadoes were reported in nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha.

Powerful tornado tears across nebraska, weather service warns of ‘catastrophic’ damage - Devastating tornadoes are tearing across parts of eastern nebraska and Iowa on Friday as a multiday severe thunderstorm event ramped up in the central United States, injuring at least three people.

tornado warning has been issued for several nebraska and Iowa counties - A tornado warning has been issued for portions of multiple nebraska counties, according to the National Weather Service.Track the weather wherever you are with our Interactive RadarSign up for our ...

