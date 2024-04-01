Beauty News aprile 2024 | appuntamenti e anniversari da Sephora a Clarins

(Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Ledisi aprono all’insegna di sogni e progetti,importanti e un impegno concreto nei confronti del futuro.e iniziative da segnare in agenda per programmare un mese all’insegna della bellezza, da vivere concedendosi un momento di relax in salone o provando a guardare verso il futuro, tra tecnologia e sostenibilità. Un equilibrio perfetto tra presente e passato, per celebrare dove siamo stati e provare a immaginare dove saremo, imparando a far convivere storia e innovazione all’interno nuovi spazi di design, pensati per creare un vero contatto tra brand storici eaddicted del futuro. Per non perdervi nemmeno ...

Mt. Fuji Long Trail / OUTDOORS - Join our explorers as they pursue the cinematic Beauty of Japan. Kyle Card hikes the newly designated long trail around majestic Mt. Fuji and discovers its secrets.www3.nhk.or.jp

WCCT to hold auditions for ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ - Young people from Webster City and surrounding areas are invited to be part of “a tale as old as time,” as Webster City Community Theatre presents “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr.” this summer.messengernews

Pembrokeshire at its best by Western Telegraph Camera Club members - The Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 3,000 members who really know how to capture the Beauty of Pembrokeshire.westerntelegraph.co.uk