Louis Gossett Jr è morto a 87 anni

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) E' stato il primo uomo di colore a vincere l'Oscar come attore non protagonista E'a 87Jr. A darne notizia è il Washington Post. Ha vinto l'Oscar come attore non protagonista per il ruolo del sergente istruttore in 'Ufficiale e Gentiluomo' con Richard Gere. E' stato il primo attore di

Louis Gossett Jr., Roots and An Officer and a Gentleman Oscar Winner, Dead at 87 - Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., best known for his roles in 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' has died at 87. The actor's nephew confirmed his death with the Associated Press, saying Gossett ...people

BREAKING: Louis Gossett Jr dies, his family confirms as fans pay tribute to Iron Eagle star - Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries Roots, has died ...mirror.co.uk

Jeffrey Donaldson, head of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, steps down amid police probe - The Democratic Unionist Party says its leader has stepped down after being charged with allegations of a historic nature ...sandiegouniontribune