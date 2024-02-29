“Sinatra | the man & his music” | Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e canzone

Sinatra the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a webmagazine24©

Fonte : webmagazine24
“Sinatra: the man & his music”: Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e canzone (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) ROMA – Gianluca Guidi porta sul palcoscenico “Sinatra: the man &; his music”, spettacolo diretto da Gianluca Guidi e scritto dallo stesso Guidi e Tiziana D’Anella. Insieme all’attore e cantante, è in scena anche il trio jazz formato da Stefano Sabatini al pianoforte, Dario Rosciglione al contrabbasso e Marco Rovinelli alla batteria. Francis Albert Sinatra, L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: ‘BeatleStory’ al teatro Duse di Bologna Oblivion Rhapsody al teatro Duse di Bologna “Mont’Alfonso sotto le stelle”: il programma Il Peer Gynt di Edvard Grieg inaugura la Stagione concertistica del teatro ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24

Altre Notizie

Stocks of the Hour: Ardea Resources, Thor Energy, Helix Resources: A snapshot of the stocks on the move, featuring Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL), Thor Energy (ASX:THR) and Helix Resources (ASX:HLX).sharecafe.au

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis passed away: What was the cause of death: Beloved comedian and actor Richard Lewis, best known for starring in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, Feb. 27th. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis passed away at age ...msn

ASX down 0.16%: retail sales grow by 1.1% in January: In January, retail sales increased by 1.1%, falling short of the expected 1.5% growth, indicating volatility in spending patterns. Despite a rise to $35.7 billion in sales, the year-on-year increase ...sharecafe.au

Video di Tendenza

Video Sinatra the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.