Palworld | la patch 0 1 5 0 è ora disponibile | ecco dove interviene

Palworld patch

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Palworld, la patch 0.1.5.0 è ora disponibile, ecco dove interviene (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) La patch 0.1.5.0 di Palworld è ora disponibile per PC. Solo in seguito le correzioni e i miglioramenti introdotti da questo aggiornamento arriveranno anche su Xbox. In questo nuovo intervento gli sviluppatori introducono il supporto alla configurazione dei tasti per chi gioca con mouse e tastiera, rendono possibile la costruzione di oggetti premendo un tasto anziché mantenendolo premuto e semplificano il posizionamento di strutture e oggetti di arredamento. La patch cerca anche di migliorare le misure anti-cheating, risolve problemi di incastro dei Pal nelle strutture della base e ottimizza la gestione dei dati nei file di salvataggio. Curiosamente, Pocketpair ha comunicato che la patch risolve anche un bug in modo del tutto involontario. Questo consentiva di catturare i Pal dei boss delle Torri e a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

Palworld: nuova patch disponibile, aggiusta salvataggi, Pal che dormono sempre e altro

  • Palworld patch

    Il primo aggiornamento di Palworld è arrivato su PC, Xbox Series X ed S, ma anche dopo questa patch potrebbero occorrere altri rattoppi La priorità su PC ... (tuttotek)

Altre Notizie

Palworld: la nuova patch porta migliorie e risolve bug, uno anche involontariamente: La patch v.0.1.5.0 di Palworld è ora disponibile per la versione PC su Steam, vediamo tutte le novità introdotte. Pocketpair ha pubblicato la patch v.0.1.5.0 di Palworld per la versione PC su Steam, ...multiplayer

Palworld, l'update 1.5.0 è disponibile: ecco cosa cambia: Pocketpair ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento per Palworld: scopriamo tutte le novità più importanti introdotte con la patch 1.5.0.spaziogames

Palworld’s latest patch finally fixes one of game’s worst features: In fact, it happens to be one of the key points players highlighted from the patch notes on social media, with many quickly praising the long-awaited QOL change. If you want to take advantage of this ...dotesports

Video di Tendenza

Video Palworld patch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.