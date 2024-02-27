Palworld | la patch 0 1 5 0 è ora disponibile | ecco dove interviene

Palworld: nuova patch disponibile, aggiusta salvataggi, Pal che dormono sempre e altro
Il primo aggiornamento di Palworld è arrivato su PC, Xbox Series X ed S, ma anche dopo questa patch potrebbero occorrere altri rattoppi La priorità su PC ... (tuttotek)
Altre Notizie
Palworld: la nuova patch porta migliorie e risolve bug, uno anche involontariamente: La patch v.0.1.5.0 di Palworld è ora disponibile per la versione PC su Steam, vediamo tutte le novità introdotte. Pocketpair ha pubblicato la patch v.0.1.5.0 di Palworld per la versione PC su Steam, ...multiplayer
Palworld, l'update 1.5.0 è disponibile: ecco cosa cambia: Pocketpair ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento per Palworld: scopriamo tutte le novità più importanti introdotte con la patch 1.5.0.spaziogames
Palworld’s latest patch finally fixes one of game’s worst features: In fact, it happens to be one of the key points players highlighted from the patch notes on social media, with many quickly praising the long-awaited QOL change. If you want to take advantage of this ...dotesports