Golf: van Driel in testa al Kenya Open 2024, parte bene Scalise
Altre Notizie
Van Driel shoots 65 to lead Magical Kenya Open: The others were Frederic Lacroix, Connor Syme, Tapio Pulkkanen, Ryan van Velzen and Yannick Schuetz.Rikuya Hoshina, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters ... msn
Magical Kenya Open: Slow start for locals as Dutchman Van Driel leads: Of the four amateurs, Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga closed the day with a four over par 75 in a birdie-less round that was dominated by four bogeys, three of which came from the front nine, ... nation.africa
Golf: DP World Tour, Scalise parte bene ed è 8/o in Kenya: Miglior azzurro tra i sette in gara, il 28enne di Vimercate è distante due colpi dalla vetta occupata, con 66 (-5), dall'olandese Darius Van Driel, protagonista con un eagle e cinque birdie, con due ... ansa