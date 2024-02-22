Golf | van Driel in testa al Kenya Open 2024 | parte bene Scalise

Golf: van Driel in testa al Kenya Open 2024, parte bene Scalise

Golf: van Driel in testa al Kenya Open 2024, parte bene Scalise (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Partito il Kenya Open 2024, sponsorizzato Magical, con cui si rimette in moto la macchina del DP World Tour. In chiave olandese c’è di festeggiare, perché in testa c’è Darius van Driel. Per il trentaquattrenne di Leidschendam partenza da -5 (66 colpi) con eagle alla buca 10, al netto di altri cinque birdie e due bogey. Dietro di lui il connazionale Daan Huizing, che si trova a -4 assieme al francese Frederic Lacroix (che di eagle ne mette a segno due), al tedesco Yannick Schuetz, al sudafricano Ryan van Velzen, allo scozzese Connor Syme e al finlandese Tapio Pulkkanen. Golf: sette italiani al Kenya Open. Qui Guido Migliozzi portò a casa la vittoria nel 2019 Nel gruppo degli ottavi si segnala l’ottima presenza di Lorenzo ...
