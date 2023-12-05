Grand Theft Auto VI esce nel 2025 su PS5 e Xbox Series | primo trailer

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) –VI sarà lanciato per PlayStation 5 enel, ha annunciato Rockstar Games. È stato anche rilasciato il, che include la canzone “Love is a Long Road” di Tom Petty. "VI continua i nostri sforzi nel spingere i limiti di ciò che è possibile nelle esperienze open world altamente immersive e incentrte sulla storia," ha detto il fondatore di Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, in un comunicato stampa. "Siamo entusiasti di poter condividere questa nuova visione con giocatori di tutto il mondo." Ecco una breve panoramica del gioco, via Rockstar Games: "VI si svolge nello stato ...

Futures signal further losses on Wall St ahead of jobs data

Among individual stocks, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) Interactive Software fell 7.0% in premarket trading after a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grand Theft Auto" videogame franchise ...

Love is a Long Road: Tom Petty song is the apt soundtrack to long-awaited GTA 6

Tom Petty song is the apt soundtrack to long-awaited GTA 6 - Leaked trailer features late musician’s 1989 song, inspired by his guitarist’s motorbike ...