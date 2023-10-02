RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ WILL TAKE OVER MOVIE THEATERS, WORLDWIDE THIS DECEMBER (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, premieres DECEMBER 1 in North American cinemas.Tickets are on sale now. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) announce that BEYONCÉ's phenomenally successful RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WILL be released on the silver screen globally by AMC Theatres Distribution. RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show
2 ottobre 2023, la rassegna stampaBEYONCÉ AL CINEMA COME TAYLOR SWIFT Beyoncé starebbe negoziando per distribuire nelle sale Amc il lungometraggio in stile documentario basato sul suo tour mondiale Renaissance. Il genere dei film ...
Dopo Taylor Swift anche Beyonce punta a film nelle sale...megastar della musica sta per trasformare in film il suo tour di concerti. Beyonce sta negoziando per distribuire direttamente nelle sale Amc un lungometraggio basato sul tour mondiale Renaissance. ...
Beyonce sfida Taylor Swift e l'Era Tour: annunciato il film ... Everyeye Cinema
Renaissance: AMC Theatres in trattative per distribuire il concert film di Beyonce nei cinema ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ WILL TAKE OVER MOVIE THEATERS, WORLDWIDE THIS DECEMBERRENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE ...
Renaissance World Tour arriva al cinema: Beyoncé segue il modello Taylor SwiftBeyoncé segue la scia di Taylor Swift e si prepara a lanciare al cinema, a dicembre, il suo Renaissance World Tour ...
