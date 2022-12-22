Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

OpenLight Unveils First 800G DR8 Photonic Integrated Circuit Design to Advance Global Datacenter Interconnect Industry

OpenLight Unveils First 800G DR8 Photonic Integrated Circuit Design to Advance Global Datacenter Interconnect Industry (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - Fully validated Design provides customers with a shortcut to create 800G DR8 transceivers and accelerate customer time to market for data center applications MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Delivering new levels of performance and scalability to accelerate the Design of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for datacom applications, OpenLight today announced the availability of its First 800G DR8 PIC Design targeted at Datacenter Interconnects. OpenLight has fabricated and tested these wafers using the world's First open silicon Photonics foundry platform with Integrated lasers offered by Tower ...
In addition, OpenLight offers select PIC designs and design services to accelerate time - to - market. OpenLight's executive team brings decades of hands - on photonics design experience and is led ...

