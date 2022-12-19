Polish Energy Transition Path - the latest EY and PKEE report

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) - WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/The presentation of the achievements of thesector and the introduction of the industry's plans for the coming years are the main issues raised in the". The analysis was prepared by EY andElectricity Association (). The, whose supporting members are the largestcompanies and industry organizations ofsector, has developedin order to present Poland's achievements in terms of. Another objective ofis to familiarize the reader with the scale of challenges ...