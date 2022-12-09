Daughter of Honey and Barry Sherman Issues Plea for Information on 5th Anniversary of Murders; Crime Remains Unsolved

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/Statement from Alex Krawczyk Five years ago, on December 13, 2017, my beloved parents,and, were brutally murdered in their Toronto home. So far there has been no justice for them and no closure for me and my family. My heart is broken. My loss is immeasurable. My children have lost their grandparents. We miss their guidance, love, and wisdom. With kindness and humility, my parents provided leadership and unbound generosity to charities across Canada and around the world. Their dedication to service and philanthropy impacted many people, some of whom have shared their beautiful and inspiring stories with me. The horrific manner in which they were taken from us has been extremely traumatic and has irreparably damaged the fabric of our community. Toronto Police Service Homicide ...