The Last of Us, la serie includerà contenuti non inseriti nel gioco (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) I creatori di The Last of Us Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann hanno rivelato che la serie della HBO includerà contenuti tagliati dal videogioco del 2013. Parlando con Hyper Omelete al Comic Con Experience 2022, Mazin e Druckmann hanno spiegato come la prossima serie drammatica premierà i fan del franchise. “Si tratta del viaggio. Si tratta interamente del viaggio“, ha detto Mazin. “Ho giocato a The Last of Us circa 12 volte. So come finisce. Amo il viaggio. E vi promettiamo che ci saranno delle sorprese lungo il percorso. Se avete giocato al gioco, vi assicuro che ci sono cose che non sapete e che vi lasceranno a bocca aperta“. Druckmann – che ha anche creato il videogioco – ha aggiunto: “Ci sono cose che sono state scritte e che non ...
