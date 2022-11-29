That ' 90s Show | Netflix con il teaser svela le prime immagini del revival e la data d' uscita ufficiale

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022)'90s, iltargato, si è finalmente mostrato attraverso untrailer che stabilisce anche unad'ha annunciato ladidi'90s, la serie ideata come seguito diretto della celebre sit-com targata Fox'70s, e per farlo ha condiviso un brevein cui è possibile dare una sbirciata a questo nuovo progetto che debutterà in streaming il 19 gennaio. In base a quello che sappiamo'90sriprende la storia 15 anni dopo il finale della serie originale. Siamo nel 1995 e Leia (Callie Haverda), la figlia di Eric e Donna, è ...