It’s not over | disponibile On Demand il film di Alessandro Riccardi

It’s not over: disponibile On Demand il film di Alessandro Riccardi (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) It’s not over, film il thriller diretto da Alessandro Riccardi; finalmente disponibile on-Demand e in digitale. Attori protagonisti, Gianni Capaldi, Weronika Rosati e Christopher Lambert. Ecco di seguito tutti i dettagli su dove e come vederlo Grande esordio alla regia per Alessandro Riccardi con il primo film dalle sfumature thriller, intitolato It’s not over. Distribuito da CG Entertainment, è ora disponibile alla visione su CG tv, e in formato digitale sulle piattaforme Prime Video, iTunes, Apple Tv e Google Play. Dotato di un cast d’eccezione come: Gianni Capaldi, Weronika Rosati e il noto attore Christopher Lambert. Dopo il successo ottenuto come protagonista ...
