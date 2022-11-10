Pugile David Morrell umilia l'avversario e balla e imita Ronaldo : ...Dimagrire aumentando il metabolismo : perdere peso in modo sanoTales of Symphonia Remastered arriva a 2023DIRIGERA - hub di IKEA per prodotti smartSeagate - arriva l'unità disco ispirata a God of War RagnarökIl terzo capitolo di Dragonflight Retaggi è ora disponibileDal 22 al 25 novembre Amazon apre la Black Friday GalleryTerremoto Oggi Marche magnitudo 5.7 : Sciame sismico 20 scosseConsigli per prendersi cura della propria pelle in invernoRivelati nuovi dettagli su Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon ViolettoUltime Blog

UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9th at 5 30 pm | ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL | on behalf of LOEWE | unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris

UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm, ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) - Paris, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The windows opening ceremony was hosted by ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, partner for the 2022 Christmas windows, alongside Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9111351-UNVEILING-Printemps-Christmas-windows-Haussmann-Paris/ For more than 155 years, Printemps has been the ultimate shopping destination ...
Printemps has been the ultimate shopping destination during the festive season in Paris.  Its enchanting Christmas window display is a true benchmark and every year delights several million people ...
