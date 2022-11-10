UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm, ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) - Paris, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The windows opening ceremony was hosted by ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, partner for the 2022 Christmas windows, alongside Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9111351-UNVEILING-Printemps-Christmas-windows-Haussmann-Paris/ For more than 155 years, Printemps has been the ultimate shopping destination ...Leggi su iltempo
The windows opening ceremony was hosted by ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, partner for the 2022 Christmas windows, alongside Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9111351-UNVEILING-Printemps-Christmas-windows-Haussmann-Paris/ For more than 155 years, Printemps has been the ultimate shopping destination ...Leggi su iltempo
UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS – Wednesday November 9th at 5.30 pm, ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, unveiled the Christmas windows of Printemps Haussmann in Paris – Padovanews Padova News
UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS...The windows opening ceremony was hosted by ISABELLE HUPPERT and NAOMI CAMPBELL, on behalf of LOEWE, partner for the 2022 Christmas windows, alo ...
UNVEILING OF PRINTEMPS CHRISTMAS WINDOWS - Wednesday November 9thPrintemps has been the ultimate shopping destination during the festive season in Paris. Its enchanting Christmas window display is a true benchmark and every year delights several million people ...
UNVEILING PRINTEMPSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UNVEILING PRINTEMPS