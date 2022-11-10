Asian Development Bank Joins UN-Hosted Sanitation and Water for All Global Partnership

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) GENEVA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/The(ADB) has formally joined the UN-andfor All, committing to improvingsecurity and resilience in the Asia-Pacific region. The SWAconvenes 305 partners, including other prominent financial institutions such as the African, the Inter-Americanand the World. Today, two billion people in Asia and the Pacific lack adequateand. This entrenches people in poverty, fuels infectious disease and hiders economic growth. The ADB ...