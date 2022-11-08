Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaning (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November. DreameBot D10s Pro makes intelligent automated cleaning a reality thanks to AI-powered obstacle recognition, advanced LDS mapping, and a powerful 5,000Pa suction. D10s Pro applies a massive 5,000Pa suction and versatile bristleless rubber brush — which digs deep into carpets to shake up underlying dust, grabs dirt off of hard floors, and prevents hair tangling — to give your home a comprehensive clean. These features make the D10s Pro perfect for families with pets. Although D10s Pro is a robot vacuum without a base station, it is equipped with an advanced AI and LDS obstacle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dreame Technology entra nei negozi Euronics
Robot Vacuum with Dreame Technology's latest Obstacle Avoidance Technology will be available in Europe October
Dreame Technology to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in Europe
IFA 2022 : Dreame Technology Presents Wide Range of Innovative Cleaning Products to European Consumers
Dreame Technology Updates the Concept of Floor Cleaning Once AgainBEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home appliances, is going to debut two new breakthrough products in Europe to fully adapt to different application scenarios. M12 Wet and ...
Robot Vacuum with Dreame Technology's latest Obstacle Avoidance Technology will be available in Europe OctoberBEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its latest robot vacuum, DreameBot L10s Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award - ... Arriva DreameBot L10s Pro, il nuovo robot tuttofare dal prezzo contenuto TuttoAndroid.net
Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaningBEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November.
Dasher: A Smarter Way to Keep a Home Spotless in MinutesDreame Technology aims to help achieve a cleaner household in minutes by incorporating advanced technology. Ideal for all homeowners who are struggling in maintaining ...
