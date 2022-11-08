Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaning

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-robot vacuum,Bot D10s Pro in November.Bot D10s Pro makes intelligent automateda reality thanks to AI-obstacle recognition, advanced LDS mapping, and a powerful 5,000Pa suction. D10s Pro applies a massive 5,000Pa suction and versatile bristleless rubber brush — which digs deep into carpets to shake up underlying dust, grabs dirt off of hard floors, and prevents hair tangling — to give your home a comprehensive clean. These features make the D10s Pro perfect for families with pets. Although D10s Pro is a robot vacuum without a base station, it is equipped with an advanced AI and LDS obstacle ...