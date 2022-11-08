Maca del Perù : Benefici e ProprietàPuma e Pokémon insieme peruna collezione di scarpe, abbigliamento e ...Hisense e FIFA insieme per FIFA World Cup 2022EA SPORTS - COLONNA SONORA DI FIFA DEGLI ULTIMI 25 ANNIStipendi in rialzo a novembre 2022: ecco le ultime novità per la fine ...I grandi del calcio arrivano su Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 10: ...LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO SMART MONITORChi non possiede un'auto di proprietà vive meglio?Mass Effect N7 DayTrust GXT 764 Glide-Flex XXL RGB RecensioneUltime Blog

Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaning (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November. DreameBot D10s Pro makes intelligent automated cleaning a reality thanks to AI-powered obstacle recognition, advanced LDS mapping, and a powerful 5,000Pa suction. D10s Pro applies a massive 5,000Pa suction and versatile bristleless rubber brush — which digs deep into carpets to shake up underlying dust, grabs dirt off of hard floors, and prevents hair tangling — to give your home a comprehensive clean. These features make the D10s Pro perfect for families with pets. Although D10s Pro is a robot vacuum without a base station, it is equipped with an advanced AI and LDS obstacle ...
Dreame Technology Updates the Concept of Floor Cleaning Once Again

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home appliances, is going to debut two new breakthrough products in Europe to fully adapt to different application scenarios. M12 Wet and ...

Robot Vacuum with Dreame Technology's latest Obstacle Avoidance Technology will be available in Europe October

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its latest robot vacuum, DreameBot L10s Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award - ... Arriva DreameBot L10s Pro, il nuovo robot tuttofare dal prezzo contenuto  TuttoAndroid.net

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November.

Dasher: A Smarter Way to Keep a Home Spotless in Minutes

Dreame Technology aims to help achieve a cleaner household in minutes by incorporating advanced technology. Ideal for all homeowners who are struggling in maintaining ...
