Green and Intelligent | Zoomlion Exhibits New Aerial Platforms | Earthmoving and Forklift Products at bauma 2022

Green and
Green and Intelligent: Zoomlion Exhibits New Aerial Platforms, Earthmoving and Forklift Products at bauma 2022 (Di martedì 25 ottobre 2022) MUNICH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) opened its exhibition at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, on October 24. With Vision Creates Future as its theme this year, Zoomlion is showcasing its recent major achievements in technology and product development, as well as its transformation in digitalisation, intelligence and sustainability. Zoomlion is exhibiting a comprehensive lineup of high-end machinery Products including Earthmoving, hoisting, concrete, Aerial working machinery and industrial vehicles. The featured flagship Aerial work Platforms (AWP) Products include scissor lift, straight ...
