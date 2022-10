Green and Intelligent | Zoomlion Exhibits New Aerial Platforms | Earthmoving and Forklift Products at bauma 2022

(Di martedì 25 ottobre 2022) MUNICH, Oct. 25,/PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (""; 1157.HK) opened its exhibition atin Munich, Germany, on October 24. With Vision Creates Future as its theme this year,is showcasing its recent major achievements in technology and product development, as well as its transformation in digitalisation, intelligence and sustainability.is exhibiting a comprehensive lineup of high-end machineryincluding, hoisting, concrete,working machinery and industrial vehicles. The featured flagshipwork(AWP)include scissor lift, straight ...

la Repubblica

Scegliere l'off - grid significa, infatti, fornire alla propria abitazione energia 100%e sostenibile , ad esempio sfruttando l'energia solare. 5 consigli per prepararsi alla vita off - grid. ...... nelle città di tutto il mondo gli edifici, i trasporti e le infrastrutture non risultano spesso dotati di quelle tecnologie che, in nome di una maggior attenzione al tema '', meglio ... GreenItaly 2022, un'economia a misura d'uomo contro la crisi The former Love Island star, 26, showed off her incredible figure in a green lace lingerie set as she posed for Instagram snaps on Tuesday.One of the major takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals’ game last week against the New Orleans Saints was the lack of playing time for wide receiver A.J. Green. He was active and dressed for the game ...