DreameBot L10s Ultra | il nuovo robot per le pulizie di Dreame sfrutta l’AI per identificare gli ostacoli – la prova

Il Fatto Quotidiano

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its latest robot vacuum,Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award - winning robot vacuum cleaner Dreame Bot L10 Pro, it is optimized with more advanced obstacle avoidance technology to provide ...Ultra è dunque un modello con autonomia completa , poiché è stato progettato sia per garantire il carico automatico della vaschetta dell'acqua, sia lo svuotamento automatico del ... DreameBot L10s Ultra: il nuovo robot per le pulizie di Dreame sfrutta l’AI per identificare gli… Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on October 25th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 11.00 am CET. The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and ...Pro has successfully solved this problem through its advanced obstacle avoidance technology. Equipped with 3D structured light and a self-developed SLAM algorithm, DreameBot L10s Pro uses ...