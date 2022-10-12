Geotab releases 2021 GHG Emissions Report (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) Company's 2021 carbon Emissions decreased by 14% from 2019 baseline LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As a signatory of the Climate Pledge and with its carbon Emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today announced it has released its 2021 GHG Emissions Report. According to the 2021 GHG Report: In 2020 Geotab experienced a significant drop in Emissions due to the pandemic, which caused the global transition to remote work. The reduction of staff commuting, business travel and other related factors contributed to lowered Emissions. As the world returned to business in 2021 and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Geotab nominata per la terza volta primo fornitore di telematica per veicoli commerciali a livello mondiale da ABI Research siciliareport.it
