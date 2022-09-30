Peking University pockets nearly half of all awards in global math competition (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Students and alumni from Peking University (PKU) scored big wins in the 2022 Alibaba global mathematics competition, clinching 35 of the 77 total awards, according to the list of winners released on September 26. They stood out from over 50,000 contestants from dozens of countries and took home 3 (of four) gold, 2 (of six) silver and 5 (of ten) bronze awards plus 25 (of 57) honorable mentions, making Peking University the most decorated University in this year's competition. Amongst the 4 winners of the Gold Award were Chen Zekun, a PhD candidate from Beijing International Center for mathematical Research (BICMR), PKU, Lu Weixiao and Rao ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alla vigilia del Congresso del Pcc, la Cina è schermata al mondoIl professor Enrico Fardella , che insegna alla Peking University e all'Università di Torino, interpellato sul tema da Formiche.net sostiene che le restrizioni draconiane applicate dal governo ...
All'origine dei lampi radio veloci extra - galatticiNella prima ricerca, Kejia Lee , ricercatore alla Peking University in Cina, e i suoi colleghi hanno utilizzato il Five hundred meter Aperture Spherical Telescope ( Fast ) " il più grande ... Le voci di Pechino Key4biz.it
