The power of (art) toys: i giocattoli alla conquista di moda e arte (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) Benvenuti nel mondo di Mattel Creations, la piattaforma creativa dove tutto può succedere. Anche incontri inaspettati come quelli tra Balmain e Barbie, Gucci e Hot-Wheels, Off-White e Masters of Universe, UNO e Murakami, per esempio. Un laboratorio di limited edition per collezionisti 3.0 Leggi su vanityfair (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) Benvenuti nel mondo di Mattel Creations, la piattaforma creativa dove tutto può succedere. Anche incontri inaspettati come quelli tra Balmain e Barbie, Gucci e Hot-Wheels, Off-White e Masters of Universe, UNO e Murakami, per esempio. Un laboratorio di limited edition per collezionisti 3.0

blackswanvminie : ha messo quella foto pure come propic di Instagram he knows the power it holds pazzo. - smolmaltese : @kidetamark bahkan di list cerai juga no1 hsjsjsksks the power he hold - HenryLeerhenry : Cara italia, ti auguro ogni bene e spero per il meglio. (Dear Italy, I wish you well and hope for the best.) How Mu… - rosa99452085 : @parisdt10 Ti capisco, hai fatto un bel salto nell'ignoto se sei razionale...ma due come loro smuovono l'anima e il… - sippedsweetea : lorde che chiude liability con you're all gonna watch me disappear into the sun e poi fa come back con solar power sarà sempre molto potente -