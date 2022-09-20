Gui' an | Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 settembre 2022), Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/In September 2022, the-Nanningway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and the preliminary track-laying work of all road sections were basically completed. The-Nanningway is anpart of the main channel of's "eight vertical and eight horizontal"way from Baotou city (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) to Haikou City (Hainan Province), with a designof 350 kilometers per hour. After the whole line is completed and opened to traffic, it ...