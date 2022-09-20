Gui'an, Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in China (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Guiyang, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In September 2022, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and the preliminary track-laying work of all road sections were basically completed. The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is an important part of the main channel of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway from Baotou city (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) to Haikou City (Hainan Province), with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. After the whole line is completed and opened to traffic, it ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In September 2022, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and the preliminary track-laying work of all road sections were basically completed. The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is an important part of the main channel of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway from Baotou city (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) to Haikou City (Hainan Province), with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. After the whole line is completed and opened to traffic, it ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gui'an, Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in ChinaGUIYANG, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2022, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and ...
Gui GuiyangSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gui Guiyang