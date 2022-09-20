Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Tin delle Divinità del ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022: l'edizione più grande di sempreLa closed beta del fine gioco di Diablo IV si avvicinaKingston FURY annuncia le Beast DDR4 RGB Special EditionLe Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX per PlayStation sono ora disponibiliGTA 6: Rockstar conferma fuga dei leakSESSION: SKATE SIM - 4 NUOVI SKATERSVALORANT - EPISODIO 5: ATTO II, CRONOVUOTO Come votare per le elezioni politicheProscenic lancia il nuovo WashVac F20Ultime Blog

Gui' an | Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in China

Gui Guiyang
Gui'an, Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in China (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Guiyang, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  In September 2022, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and the preliminary track-laying work of all road sections were basically completed. The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is an important part of the main channel of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway from Baotou city (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) to Haikou City (Hainan Province), with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. After the whole line is completed and opened to traffic, it ...
