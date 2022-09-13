WWE: Lashley difenderà il titolo U.S. settimana prossima a Raw (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Questa notte è stato annunciato un match da capogiro per la prossima puntata di Raw. La contesa in programma vedrà Bobby Lashley difendere il titolo “U.S” dall’assalto di Seth Rollins. “The Visionary” arriva all’incontro titolato con credenziali di tutto rispetto, avendo battuto recentemente Matt Riddle al Premium Event britannico Clash at the Castle. Lashley, dal canto suo, ha una striscia di imbattibilità da non trascurare, avendo difeso la cintura in suo possesso in diverse occasioni nell’ultimo periodo. Ciò che si prospetta, quindi, è una disputa dal risultato alquanto incerto. Come si è arrivati a questo match La puntata di Raw di stanotte è stata aperta proprio da Rollins, il quale ha affermato che, dopo la vittoria ai danni di Riddle, non è interessato ad alcun rematch. Ma anzi, le sue attenzioni ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Top WWE Raw Stars Set For This Week's SmackDownThis week's WWE SmackDown show will be bolstered by two top Raw stars - though they might not appear on camera. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports that Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are both due to be ...
WWE Raw: New Champions crowned; Fresh Title Match announcedNew Champions crowned and Fresh Title Match announced for next week on the September 12th edition of the Monday Night Show.
