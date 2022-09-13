WWE: Lashley difenderà il titolo U.S. settimana prossima a Raw (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Questa notte è stato annunciato un match da capogiro per la prossima puntata di Raw. La contesa in programma vedrà Bobby Lashley difendere il titolo “U.S” dall’assalto di Seth Rollins. “The Visionary” arriva all’incontro titolato con credenziali di tutto rispetto, avendo battuto recentemente Matt Riddle al Premium Event britannico Clash at the Castle. Lashley, dal canto suo, ha una striscia di imbattibilità da non trascurare, avendo difeso la cintura in suo possesso in diverse occasioni nell’ultimo periodo. Ciò che si prospetta, quindi, è una disputa dal risultato alquanto incerto. Come si è arrivati a questo match La puntata di Raw di stanotte è stata aperta proprio da Rollins, il quale ha affermato che, dopo la vittoria ai danni di Riddle, non è interessato ad alcun rematch. Ma anzi, le sue attenzioni ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Questa notte è stato annunciato un match da capogiro per lapuntata di Raw. La contesa in programma vedrà Bobbydifendere il“U.S” dall’assalto di Seth Rollins. “The Visionary” arriva all’incontro titolato con credenziali di tutto rispetto, avendo battuto recentemente Matt Riddle al Premium Event britannico Clash at the Castle., dal canto suo, ha una striscia di imbattibilità da non trascurare, avendo difeso la cintura in suo possesso in diverse occasioni nell’ultimo periodo. Ciò che si prospetta, quindi, è una disputa dal risultato alquanto incerto. Come si è arrivati a questo match La puntata di Raw di stanotte è stata aperta proprio da Rollins, il quale ha affermato che, dopo la vittoria ai danni di Riddle, non è interessato ad alcun rematch. Ma anzi, le sue attenzioni ...

Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Lashley difenderà il titolo U.S. settimana prossima a Raw - RobRiva_SOA : @oldladyjfc Spero di no,anche perché Bayley prima che s’infortunasse,doveva proprio affrontare la Belair. Ma in WWE… - LilyJean99 : RT @WWEItalia: .@mikethemiz non vuole interferenze nel suo rematch titolato contro @fightbobby e ha chiesto che avvenga dentro la Steel Cag… - WWENXTSMACKDOWN : RT @WWEItalia: .@mikethemiz non vuole interferenze nel suo rematch titolato contro @fightbobby e ha chiesto che avvenga dentro la Steel Cag… - WWEItalia : .@mikethemiz non vuole interferenze nel suo rematch titolato contro @fightbobby e ha chiesto che avvenga dentro la… -