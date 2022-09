Zona_Wrestling : KENTA: 'In WWE sono stato declassato per via di CM Punk'! - TSOWrestling : KENTA riflette sulla sua esperienza in #WWE prendendosela con CM Punk #TSOW #TSOS -

The Shield Of Wrestling

Add New Japan Pro Wrestling's KENTA to the growing list of wrestlers who have publically blasted CM Punk lately. The former IWGP United States Champion hit Twitter to reprise his longstanding issues ...KENTA points out one of the worst experiences he has had during his wrestling career and it could be in WWE. And in his career as a Superstar we focus now because it could be understood that he talks ...