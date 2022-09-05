Cook Out Southern 500: Erik Jones il guastafeste di Darlington (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) Con la Cook Out Southern 500 al Darlington Raceway, la NASCAR da ufficialmente inizio ai Playoff della Cup Series. Ma la vittoria non va ad un pretendente al titolo. Erik Jones approfitta del KO tecnico di Kyle Busch e si porta a casa il terzo successo in carriera, il primo della stagione, ed il 200esimo per la scuderia di co-proprietà del leggendario Richard Petty. La serata del South Carolina è indigesta ai contendenti alla coppa, con diversi ritiri eccellenti. Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick e Kyle Busch sono tutti vittime di errori, incidenti o rotture. Il migliore tra i driver da Playoff è Denny Hamlin, che sfiora il successo in seconda posizione. Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (autore della pole position), Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Bubba Wallace ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Elliott crashes out of first Cup playoff race early onNASCAR Cup Series championship point leader Chase Elliott was the first driver out of Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway and will finish last. Elliott spun by himself off the Turn ...
