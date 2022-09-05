Cook Out Southern 500 | Erik Jones il guastafeste di Darlington

theshieldofspo1 : Il veterano del Team Penske inizia bene la visita alla 'Signora in Nero'. #TSOS // #NASCAR // #BuschLightPole //… -

The Shield Of Sports

NASCAR Cup Series championship point leader Chase Elliott was the first driver out of Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway and will finish last. Elliott spun by himself off the Turn ...Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore matching outfits to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Sunday. Both were dressed in all-white ensembles.