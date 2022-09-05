Tragedia al Parco Piuma di Gorizia : muore un 17enne nell' IsonzoRisultati Serie A : Udinese-Roma 4-0Ndrangheta : arresti in tutta ItaliaTerremoto Oggi : forte scossa in Sudovest CinaGas : sale il prezzo a 275 euroSkincare Uomo: Prenditi Cura della Pelle con le Creme Viso Naturali ...Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataUltime Blog

Cook Out Southern 500 | Erik Jones il guastafeste di Darlington

Cook Out
Cook Out Southern 500: Erik Jones il guastafeste di Darlington (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) Con la Cook Out Southern 500 al Darlington Raceway, la NASCAR da ufficialmente inizio ai Playoff della Cup Series. Ma la vittoria non va ad un pretendente al titolo. Erik Jones approfitta del KO tecnico di Kyle Busch e si porta a casa il terzo successo in carriera, il primo della stagione, ed il 200esimo per la scuderia di co-proprietà del leggendario Richard Petty. La serata del South Carolina è indigesta ai contendenti alla coppa, con diversi ritiri eccellenti. Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick e Kyle Busch sono tutti vittime di errori, incidenti o rotture. Il migliore tra i driver da Playoff è Denny Hamlin, che sfiora il successo in seconda posizione. Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (autore della pole position), Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Bubba Wallace ...
