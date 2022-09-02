Unione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Risultati Serie A : Atalanta vince a Torino 3-1Ucraina : in partenza 8 navi di alimentiArgentina : Ha puntato una pistola contro la vicepresidente argentina ...Funcom rende disponibile Conan Exiles 3.0, ecco Age of SorceryLucca Comics & Games | Apre la biglietteriaNBA 2K23 - MyCAREERTrust Quno Laptop Cooling Stand GXT 1125 RecensioneNVIDIA e il Back to School: nuove offerte per il rientro a scuolaUltime Blog

Coway Brings Clean | Fresh Air and Water Indoors at IFA 2022

Coway Brings
Coway Brings Clean, Fresh Air and Water Indoors at IFA 2022 (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Coway Co., Ltd., South Korea's "Best Life Solution Company," unveiled its latest home health appliances at IFA 2022. The exhibition featured 22 innovative products including 14 air and 8 Water purifiers.     The main highlight of the exhibition was the highly-esteemed Coway Airmega air purifiers now available in Europe. "The Coway Airmega range is consistently recognized as the best-in-class, earning status as an Amazon USA top air purifier brand," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "We're committed to making European consumers' homes a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness by bringing innovative products to the market." Coway Airmegas – Air Purifiers at Their ...
