Coway Brings Clean | Fresh Air and Water Indoors at IFA 2022

Today, Coway Co., Ltd., South Korea's "Best Life Solution Company," unveiled its latest home health appliances at IFA 2022. The exhibition featured 22 innovative products including 14 air and 8 Water purifiers. The main highlight of the exhibition was the highly-esteemed Coway Airmega air purifiers now available in Europe. "The Coway Airmega range is consistently recognized as the best-in-class, earning status as an Amazon USA top air purifier brand," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "We're committed to making European consumers' homes a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness by bringing innovative products to the market." Coway Airmegas – Air Purifiers at Their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
