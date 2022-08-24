The Car è il nuovo album degli Arctic Monkeys: data di uscita e tracklist (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Il nuovo album degli Arctic Monkeys è The Car, e ha una data di uscita e una tracklist. La band di Alex Turner lo ha annunciato dopo aver sorpreso i fan a Zurigo con l’esecuzione dell’inedito I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am. Come sarà il nuovo album degli Arctic Monkeys Il nuovo album degli Arctic Monkeys sarà la settima esperienza in studio dopo Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018) e sarà fuori il 21 ottobre 2022. Proprio a proposito di Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, il batterista Matt Helders aveva già annunciato che il prossimo album ...Leggi su optimagazine
