WWE: Carmelo Hayes e Mandy Rose corrono verso i record, solo conferme a Heatwave (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) Il loro regno era in pericolo ma neanche stavolta sono stati sconfitti. Così al termine dello show speciale Heatwave, Carmelo Hayes e Mandy Rose hanno potuto festeggiare la propria conferma. Il primo ha superato un lanciatissimo Giovanni Vinci, anche grazie agli interventi del sodale Trick Williams; la seconda ha fatto pesare l’esperienza maturata a NXT 2.0 contro una ancora acerba Zoey Stark. Mandy ancora campionessa .@WWE MandyRose's Toxic reign continues!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cqq8DDFU9U— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, 2022 Put some respect on her name! #WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @WWE MandyRose pic.twitter.com/QlMIUVqoPu— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
wweamerica_ : Carmelo Hayes retiene su Campeonato Norteamericano de NXT ante Giovanni Vinci. #CarmeloHayes #NATitle… - Robby917 : @TripleH @Carmelo_WWE @VinciWWE Sarà @VinciWWE a vincere ?????????? - Mitranshu2 : @TripleH @Carmelo_WWE @VinciWWE Veni Vidi Vinci - LilyJean99 : RT @WWEItalia: A #NXTHeatwave, @VinciWWE proverà ad aggiungere al suo outfit la cintura di @Carmelo_WWE! ? Ecco la preview ?? - Zephir83098400 : RT @WWEItalia: A #NXTHeatwave, @VinciWWE proverà ad aggiungere al suo outfit la cintura di @Carmelo_WWE! ? Ecco la preview ?? -
La card di WWE NXT Heatwave, grande opportunità per Giovanni VinciChi la spunterà a NXT Heatwave WWE NXT North American Championship : Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Giovanni Vinci Arriva una grande opportunità titolata per l'italianissimo Giovanni Vinci ( recuperate qui la ...
I risultati di WWE NXT: Stand & DeliverI risultati di Stand & Deliver WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship : Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez ... Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship : Cameron Grimes batte Carmelo Hayes, Santos ...
- WWE: Title shot per Giovanni Vinci ad NXT Heatwave, ufficializzato il match contro Carmelo Hayes Zona Wrestling
- La card di WWE NXT Heatwave, grande opportunità per Giovanni Vinci Tom's Hardware Italia
- NXT Heatwave 2022 - Risultati Live WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
- WWE NXT REPORT 10/08/2022 - Bring The Heat Tuttowrestling
- WWE NXT report - 09/08/2022- parte I - Wes Lee vs Trick Williams World Wrestling
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsWWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium ...
WWE NXT UK Champions Debut at HeatwaveTonight's WWE NXT Heatwave got off to a hot start with Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci, and then it was time for some faction turmoil to be dealt with from within by Diamond Mine. Julius Creed ...
WWE CarmeloSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Carmelo