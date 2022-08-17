5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

WWE: Carmelo Hayes e Mandy Rose corrono verso i record, solo conferme a Heatwave (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) Il loro regno era in pericolo ma neanche stavolta sono stati sconfitti. Così al termine dello show speciale Heatwave, Carmelo Hayes e Mandy Rose hanno potuto festeggiare la propria conferma. Il primo ha superato un lanciatissimo Giovanni Vinci, anche grazie agli interventi del sodale Trick Williams; la seconda ha fatto pesare l’esperienza maturata a NXT 2.0 contro una ancora acerba Zoey Stark. Mandy ancora campionessa .@WWE MandyRose's Toxic reign continues!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cqq8DDFU9U— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, 2022 Put some respect on her name! #WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @WWE MandyRose pic.twitter.com/QlMIUVqoPu— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, ...
La card di WWE NXT Heatwave, grande opportunità per Giovanni Vinci

Chi la spunterà a NXT Heatwave WWE NXT North American Championship : Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Giovanni Vinci Arriva una grande opportunità titolata per l'italianissimo Giovanni Vinci ( recuperate qui la ...

I risultati di WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver

I risultati di Stand & Deliver WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship : Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez ... Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship : Cameron Grimes batte Carmelo Hayes, Santos ...
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium ...

WWE NXT UK Champions Debut at Heatwave

Tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave got off to a hot start with Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci, and then it was time for some faction turmoil to be dealt with from within by Diamond Mine. Julius Creed ...
