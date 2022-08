periodicodaily : MK Dons vs Sutton United – pronostico e possibili formazioni #efl #carabaocup #9agosto -

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton. The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with ...MK Dons head into their EFL Cup first round tie with Sutton United looking to end their losing start to the new campaign. The visitors are also winless in League Two, and both teams will be eager to ...