Knock at the Cabin: l'horror di M. Night Shyamalan è basato sul romanzo di Paul Tremblay (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) Il romanziere Paul Tremblay conferma che Knock at the Cabin, nuova fatica horror di M. Night Shyamalan, è basato sul suo romanzo del 2018 La casa alla fine del mondo. Dopo tanto mistero sull'origine della storia alla base del nuovo film di M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin, scopriamo che la pellicola si ispira al romanzo di Paul Tremblay La casa alla fine del mondo. La conferma arriva da parte dello stesso Paul Tremblay. Intervistato da CNBC, lo scrittore ha specificato che il nuovo thriller di M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the ...Leggi su movieplayer
