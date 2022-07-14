Jimi/Concox Named IoT Industry Leader by World-Leading Market Research Provider Berg Insight

Taito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerWay of the Hunter | Steyr Arms TrailerBayonetta 3 data di lancioTHE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOSTRA IL PRIMO VIDEO DI GAMEPLAYFino a 108 lingue in tasca con il nuovo Vasco Translator V4, ora ...FarmCon 22: Il programma dell'evento community dell'annoAuto contro un cinghiale : Marisa Verdirose muore sotto gli occhi del ...Eugenio Scalfari : E' morto il fondatore di RepubblicaVincent Van Gogh : il suo autoritratto trovato dietro un altro dipintoUltime Blog

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimi/Concox has been Named IoT Industry Leader for 2021 ...

Jimi/Concox has been Named IoT Industry Leader for 2021 with 14% Market share and sales of around 6 million units according to the latest vehicle telematics hardware Market report from Berg Insight, the World's Leading IoT Market Research ProviderJimi/Concox has been focusing on the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) for many years and launches over 30 new products annually. Most new products relate to areas already developed, including logistics fleet management and asset management, auto insurance, car rental, two-wheeler management, among others. ...
