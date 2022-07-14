Jimi/Concox Named IoT Industry Leader by World-Leading Market Research Provider Berg Insight (Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Jimi/Concox has been Named IoT Industry Leader for 2021 with 14% Market share and sales of around 6 million units according to the latest vehicle telematics hardware Market report from Berg Insight, the World's Leading IoT Market Research Provider. Jimi/Concox has been focusing on the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) for many years and launches over 30 new products annually. Most new products relate to areas already developed, including logistics fleet management and asset management, auto insurance, car rental, two-wheeler management, among others.
1st Edition Worldwide Vehicle Telematics Hardware Industry Report - New Profiles of 96 Aftermarket and OEM Vehicle Telematics Hardware VendorsThe "The Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on the hardware part of the connected vehicle value ...
Jimi/Concox Named IoT Industry Leader by World-Leading Market Research Provider Berg InsightJimi/Concox has been focusing on the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) for many years and launches over 30 new products annually. Most new products relate to areas already developed, including logistics ...
