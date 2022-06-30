Benvenuti a Redfall! – Nuovo trailerL'Evento Estivo arriva a Sunrise VillageAssetto Corsa Competizione è il nuovo videogioco ufficiale di FIA ...GIANTS SOFTWARE A GAMESCOMNVIDIA Studio: arriva il driver di giugnoGhostrunner: Disponibile da oggi la Complete EditionGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : il video dell'attacco missilistico a ...Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Ultime Blog

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology | To Debut on Upcoming Flagship Phone

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix has unveiled the seriously fast 180W Thunder Charge ...

Infinix has unveiled the seriously fast 180W Thunder Charge Technology, which will Debut on selected Infinix Flagship Phones that will be announced in the second half of the year. The breakthrough new Technology will enable users to achieve the time for a 1-50% Charge of the 4500mAh battery in just four minutes1, providing users with a faster and safer advanced smart device charging experience. "Following last year's Infinix 160W fast charging Concept Phone release, Infinix 180W Thunder Charge is another industry breakthrough that delivers ultra-fast charging ...
