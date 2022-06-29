FDA 510k Clearance Expands Labelling of MolecuLight i | X® to Include the Ability to Identify Regions Containing Elevated Load and More Bacterial Species

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - New FDAIllustrates the Utility of the i:X to Reliably DetectClinically Significant Bacteria that Impedes Wound Healing TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of woundss, announces that it has received an expansion to its FDA 510(k)for thei:X® imaging device'sto detect the location ofs (>104 CFU/g) in wounds. The expandedalsos the device'stoareas of wounds...