FDA 510k Clearance Expands Labelling of MolecuLight i | X® to Include the Ability to Identify Regions Containing Elevated Load and More Bacterial Species

FDA 510k
- New FDA Clearance Illustrates the Utility of the i:X to Reliably DetectClinically Significant ...

FDA 510(k) Clearance Expands Labelling of MolecuLight i:X® to Include the Ability to Identify Regions Containing Elevated Load and More Bacterial Species (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - New FDA Clearance Illustrates the Utility of the i:X to Reliably DetectClinically Significant Bacteria that Impedes Wound Healing TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds Containing Elevated Bacterial Loads, announces that it has received an expansion to its FDA 510(k) Clearance for the MolecuLight i:X® imaging device's Ability to detect the location of Elevated Bacterial Loads (>104 CFU/g) in wounds. The expanded Labelling also Includes the device's Ability to Identify areas of wounds Containing ...
