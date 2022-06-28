Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/On 27 June,held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony ofGermany at its Göttingen. It is noted that the Göttingen, as the first batteryand business operationofin, is expected to start the transformation by the end of this year. Chairman Li Zhen said thatperfectly combined China's advanced batterynologyGermany's advanced process engineering, thereby enabling theof's battery in. At the ceremony, ...