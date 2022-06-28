Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony of Gotion Germany at its Göttingen base. It is noted that the Göttingen base, as the first battery production and business operation base of Gotion in Europe, is expected to start the transformation by the end of this year. Chairman Li Zhen said that Gotion perfectly combined China's advanced battery Technology with Germany's advanced process engineering, thereby enabling the production of Gotion's battery in Europe. At the ceremony, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gotion High - Tech Launchs Semi - Solid - State Battery & Mobile Charging Pile at Its 11th Technology ConferenceHEFEI, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - From May 27 to 28, Gotion High - Tech, a renowned manufacturer of power batteries in China, convened its 11th Technology Conference. The Company launched several new products at the Conference, including the semi - ...
L'impatto della guerra in Ucraina e del Covid sul settore dell'automotive... la Bmw ha stretto alleanze con la Catl e la Northvolt; la Volkswagen con le aziende cinesi Guoxuan, Gotion High Tech e Wanxiang; Stellantis con la coreana Samsung. Tesla, Northvolt e Lg dovrebbero ... Gotion (Volkswagen), pronte le batterie LFP con densità energetica elevata. Auto meno care e meno inquinanti Hardware Upgrade
Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWhGÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony of Gotion Germany at its Göttingen base. It is noted that ...
