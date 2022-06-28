Argentine President Fernandez meet with Gotion High-tech chairman Li Zhen (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) - BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On the afternoon of June 24, Argentine Time, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez met with Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion High-tech, and his delegation at the Presidential residence in Olivos, he explicitly supported Chinese investment in Argentina, and praised Gotion High-tech's multiple industrial investments will promote the development of Argentina's new energy industry. The two sides also had friendly exchanges on the "Targets of Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutralization" strategy, the new energy vehicle industry, the Sustainable Transportation Act and the joint venture between ...Leggi su iltempo
On the afternoon of June 24, Argentine Time, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez met with Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion High-tech, and his delegation at the Presidential residence in Olivos, he explicitly supported Chinese investment in Argentina, and praised Gotion High-tech's multiple industrial investments will promote the development of Argentina's new energy industry. The two sides also had friendly exchanges on the "Targets of Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutralization" strategy, the new energy vehicle industry, the Sustainable Transportation Act and the joint venture between ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Ranjeet09943986 : Nmo nmo nmo?????? PM Modi meets Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, discusses defence, agriculture, food security… -
Ymer contro Coric per il titolo... mentre l'italiano di origini argentine Darderi è uno dei giovani più interessanti del panorama ... È possibile acquistare i biglietti all'interno del Tennis Club President , presso tutti i punti vendita ...
Argentina: Argentine Carmelites pledge fidelity to bishops after convent takes prelates to courtAfter a group of Discalced Carmelites in Northern Argentina sued their archbishop and a Vatican envoy for 'gender violence,' the country's other Carmelites sent a letter to the president of the bishops' conference saying that ecclesial communion is 'a priority.' The religious women sent the letter to Bishop Oscar Ojea of San Isidro, and it was read last week during the ... Argentina, accordo sul debito con Fmi 2022 Limes
Two new countries apply to join BRICS, will 'add value'. Details insideThe 14th BRICS summit was held last week (via video conference) with China playing the host and the 15th will be in South Africa next year.
Gotion High-Tech: Argentine President Fernandez meet with Gotion High-tech chairman Li ZhenOn the afternoon of June 24, Argentine Time, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez met with Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion High-tech, and ...
Argentine PresidentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Argentine President