SIRTLab Corporation Appoints Michael G. Kauffman, MD, PhD, as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Medical Officer (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) REHOVOT, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SIRTLab Corporation, a pioneer in the manipulation of sirtuin proteins for the treatment of severe liver diseases and longevity, today announced the appointment of Michael G. Kauffman, MD, PhD, as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kauffman joins Boaz Misholi, Founder and Co-Chairman; Professor Haim Cohen, Founder and Chief Scientist; Hagit Ashush, PhD, Vice President, Research and Development; and Amir Shukrun, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Kauffman's appointment follows positive proof of concept preclinical data in non-alcoholic ...
