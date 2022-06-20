Andrew Garfield: riceve il Legend Award a Ischia (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) L’attore anglo-americano Andrew Garfield riceverà il premio Ischia Legend Award Sabato 16 luglio in occasione del gran gala finale del 20º Ischia Global Film and Music festival. Cosa ha dichiarato Pascal Vicedomini sul riconoscimento a Andrew Garfield? “Siamo onorati di rilanciare Ischia Global come l’evento dell’estate del cinema mondiale con un artista come Andrew Garfield che arricchisce l’albo d’oro di star lanciate e rilanciate dall’Isola verde come Gerard Butler, Michael Fassbender, Channing Tatum, Anthony Mackie, Jack Huston E ancora Tra le donne Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Zoey Deutch, Lily Collins” dichiara Pascal Vicedomini, fondatore e Produttore del Festival ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
