MOET HENNESSY APPOINTS A NEW VP COMMUNICATION

MOET HENNESSY
PARIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Jean-Martial Ribes' appointment as VP ...

MOET HENNESSY APPOINTS A NEW VP COMMUNICATION (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) PARIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 We are pleased to announce Jean-Martial Ribes' appointment as VP COMMUNICATION for Moët HENNESSY, effective mid-June 2022. He will report to Philippe Schaus, Chairman and CEO of Moët HENNESSY, and be a member of the Moët HENNESSY Leadership Team. In his new role at Moët HENNESSY, Jean-Martial will take over direct leadership of the central COMMUNICATIONs & Events team, currently managed by Anne-Catherine Grimal, as well as the functional leadership for the entire COMMUNICATIONs leaders at our Maisons and in our Regions and Markets. "I am happy to welcome Jean-Martial to Moët HENNESSY. He will help pursue our mission to craft exceptional experiences and COMMUNICATION strategies for Moët ...
