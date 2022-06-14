How Aquark's InverPad® Turbo Tech Leads to Ultimately Silent Pool Heating Experience (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) FOSHAN, China, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aquark, the Pad Inverter creator, is pleased to introduce how its new patented InverPad® Turbo Technology Leads to a super Silent Pool Heating Experience. By applying a disruptive Turbo Tech on the inverter Pool heat pump, and utilizing the advanced noise-canceling Technology, Aquark's Mr. Perfect achieves the super quiet Pool Heating in the industry - noise down to 38.4 dB(A) at 1 meter. Mr. Perfect is as quiet as a fridge. 1. Disruptive Innovation Through Patented Turbofan Structure In traditional axial fans, the airflow is forced out in a direction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
