1:1 Robotic T-rex and Stegosaurus Come Alive at Hong Kong's Harbour City and Times Square

  Wharf Malls and First Initiative Foundation jointly present Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos Hong Kong

Hong Kong, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Unleash the inner dinosaur fanatic in Hong Kong. First Initiative Foundation (FIF) joined hands with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department in presenting a large-scale exhibition "The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation" from July 2022, showcasing original specimens of the most iconic fossil skeletons. What's more, Wharf malls are also working with FIF to present "Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos"to display two 1:1 Robotic dinosaur installations — the Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex) and Stegosaurus, respectively at the Group's flagship retail properties ...
Wharf Malls and First Initiative Foundation jointly present "Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos" HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash the inner dinosaur fanatic in Hong Kong.

Unleash the inner dinosaur fanatic in Hong Kong. First Initiative Foundation (FIF) joined hands with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department in presenting a large-scale exhibition "The Hong Kong ...
