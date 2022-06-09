1:1 Robotic T-rex and Stegosaurus Come Alive at Hong Kong's Harbour City and Times Square (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) Wharf Malls and First Initiative Foundation jointly present "Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos" Hong Kong, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Unleash the inner dinosaur fanatic in Hong Kong. First Initiative Foundation (FIF) joined hands with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department in presenting a large-scale exhibition "The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation" from July 2022, showcasing original specimens of the most iconic fossil skeletons. What's more, Wharf malls are also working with FIF to present "Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos"to display two 1:1 Robotic dinosaur installations — the Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex) and Stegosaurus, respectively at the Group's flagship retail properties ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
