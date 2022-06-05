RISULTATI: NXT In Your House 2022 (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) A distanza di due mesi da Stand & Deliver, torna un Premium Live Event targato NXT. Una card fatta quasi interamente di match titolati, con tutte le cinture di NXT in palio e in aggiunta il match tra famiglie con Legado del Fantasma contrapposto a Tony D’Angelo e i suoi tirapiedi. Tony D’Angelo, Two Dimes & Stacks battono Legado del Fantasma NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (c) battono Katana Chance e Kayden Carter NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes batte Cameron Grimes (c) NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) batte Wendy Choo NXT Tag Team Championship: Creed Brothers battono Pretty Deadly (c) NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) batte Joe Gacy Leggi su zonawrestling (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) A distanza di due mesi da Stand & Deliver, torna un Premium Live Event targato NXT. Una card fatta quasi interamente di match titolati, con tutte le cinture di NXT in palio e in aggiunta il match tra famiglie con Legado del Fantasma contrapposto a Tony D’Angelo e i suoi tirapiedi. Tony D’Angelo, Two Dimes & Stacks battono Legado del Fantasma NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (c) battono Katana Chance e Kayden Carter NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes batte Cameron Grimes (c) NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) batte Wendy Choo NXT Tag Team Championship: Creed Brothers battono Pretty Deadly (c) NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) batte Joe Gacy

