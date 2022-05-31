AEW: Adam Cole infortunato durante Double or Nothing (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Double or Nothing è ormai passato agli archivi ma sembrerebbe aver lasciato degli strascichi importanti: infatti, il vincitore della finale maschile dell’Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Adam Cole, si sarebbe infortunato. Non si avrebbero notizie certe riguardo al suo infortunio, ma secondo Bryan Alvarez del Wrestling Observer si tratterebbe della spalla già malconcia dell’ex campione di NXT. Oltre a lui, anche Jeff Hardy sarebbe stato vittima di un infortunio durante la serata, infatti entrambi sono stati rimossi da un match a 10 uomini sancito per il prossimo episodio di Dynamite. Gli ultimi aggiornamenti Sempre Bryan Alvarez durante il Wrestling Observer Live ha dichiarato:“Ora sarà un match a 8 uomini, perché hanno rimosso anche Adam ...Leggi su zonawrestling
