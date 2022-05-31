Evercade EXP - Announcement TrailerNintendo @ Fuorisalone 2022 - A casa ovunqueJURASSIC WORLD: IL DOMINIO I PRODOTTI PER AVVENTURE GIURASSICHEEA Sports F1 22 ridefinisce il weekend di garaEA ospiterà il campionato APEX LEGENDS Global Series Year 2 alle PNC ...PUBG Mobile porterà The Boys in battaglia durante l'evento Supe SpreeTOUR DE FRANCE 2022: NUOVA MODALITÀ DI GIOCO COMPETITIVAMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy al via la prima tappa GIANTS SOFTWARE ANNUNCIA FARMCON 22Teufel un’estate a ritmo di musicaUltime Blog

AEW | Adam Cole infortunato durante Double or Nothing

Adam
Double or Nothing è ormai passato agli archivi ma sembrerebbe aver lasciato degli strascichi ...

AEW: Adam Cole infortunato durante Double or Nothing (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Double or Nothing è ormai passato agli archivi ma sembrerebbe aver lasciato degli strascichi importanti: infatti, il vincitore della finale maschile dell’Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Adam Cole, si sarebbe infortunato. Non si avrebbero notizie certe riguardo al suo infortunio, ma secondo Bryan Alvarez del Wrestling Observer si tratterebbe della spalla già malconcia dell’ex campione di NXT. Oltre a lui, anche Jeff Hardy sarebbe stato vittima di un infortunio durante la serata, infatti entrambi sono stati rimossi da un match a 10 uomini sancito per il prossimo episodio di Dynamite. Gli ultimi aggiornamenti Sempre Bryan Alvarez durante il Wrestling Observer Live ha dichiarato:“Ora sarà un match a 8 uomini, perché hanno rimosso anche Adam ...
I risultati di AEW Double or Nothing 2022: CM Punk è il nuovo campione

AEW World Championship : CM Punk batte Adam "Hangman Page" (C) Un main event che non ha deluso le aspettative. Intensità, emozioni, near falls e pubblico coinvolto sin dall'inizio. A vincere, in ...

La card di AEW Double or Nothing 2022: spicca CM Punk vs Adam Page

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=GSQmwGSbo_0&t=253s AEW World Championship : Adam Page vs CM Punk Sin dal suo arrivo in AEW CM Punk ha promesso al mondo intero che prima o poi sarebbe tornato campione ... La card di AEW Double or Nothing 2022: spicca CM Punk vs Adam Page  Tom's Hardware Italia

AEW: Adam Cole infortunato durante Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing è ormai passato agli archivi ma sembrerebbe aver lasciato degli strascichi importanti: infatti, il vincitore della finale maschile dell'Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Adam Cole, si ...

Report: MJF Paid "Four Or Five Times Less" Than Other Top AEW Wrestlers

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently on a salary around four to five times less than other top AEW talents. This is according to PWTorch's Wade Keller, who reports that the 26-year-old earns ...
