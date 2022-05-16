Piano Software Relocates Global Headquarters to Amsterdam to Reflect Steadfast Commitment to European Data Protection (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) - Company reinforces Global operations, staff distribution and Commitment to Data privacy for digital analytics and activation tools Amsterdam, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Amsterdam will become its new Global Headquarters. The relocation reinforces Piano's Commitment to European ideals around Data Protection and developing Software that respects the boundaries set forth by the GDPR and other local regulations around the world. Since its founding, Piano has acquired companies based in France, Germany, Norway, Slovakia and elsewhere. These transactions and ...Leggi su iltempo
Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Amsterdam will become its new Global Headquarters. The relocation reinforces Piano's Commitment to European ideals around Data Protection and developing Software that respects the boundaries set forth by the GDPR and other local regulations around the world. Since its founding, Piano has acquired companies based in France, Germany, Norway, Slovakia and elsewhere. These transactions and ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
open_source_ita : RT @amelillo@mastodon.uno Software libero e geometria. Usare Sozi e Inkscape per le costruzioni geometriche animate… - scuola : RT @amelillo@mastodon.uno Software libero e geometria. Usare Sozi e Inkscape per le costruzioni geometriche animate… -
Osservatorio Commercialisti, società di servizi: fatturato in calo ( - 3%) ma crescono gli addetti (+1,6%)Anche qui tutte le regioni presentano una flessione del fatturato, con il Veneto in primo piano. ...6%) e nel comparto Produzione software, consulenza informatica e attività connesse (+8,5%) , a ...
Economia. Società di servizi: cala il fatturato ( - 3%) ma crescono gli addetti (+1,6%)Anche qui tutte le regioni presentano una flessione del fatturato , con il Veneto in primo piano. ...6%) e nel comparto Produzione software , consulenza informatica e attività connesse (+8,5%), a ... Il retail ha il suo facilitatore del business Gdoweek
Piano SoftwareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Piano Software