Nottingham Forest, avviate le trattative per Johnson (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Il Nottingham Forest ha avviato trattative contrattuali con l'ala ventenne del Galles, Brennan Johnson, nel tentativo di allontanare l'interesse...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
serieB123 : SerieB Serie B, rinvio a poche ore dal match: gli ospiti si lamentano - CharroTaurino : @JeValjean @UniformesSelec1 No como Vd. con la belleza del Nottingham Forest. - PierCap1 : @Gianpaolo_5 Mai sentito parlare del Nottingham Forest di Brian Clough? Olanda e Ajax di Rinus Michels? Milan di Ar… - twitchkingg_99 : @duduoliveiraaa @pedrocertezas Nottingham Forest maior que Psg ! - _Berlino_ : ?????? In Europa hanno una Champions in più del Nottingham Forest e si permettono pure di fare degli sfottó sul Milan,… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nottingham Forest
Inghilterra: Nottingham Forrest blinda un talento. Tre club di Premier spiazzateCommenta per primo Newcastle, Leeds e Crystal Palace stanno vedendo svanire le speranze di ingaggiare il centrocampista gallese 20enne Brennan Johnson in quanto il Nottingham Forest è vicinissimo a firmare il rinnovo del contratto del giocatore. Lo riporta Mirror.
Championship e League One: pronostici partite 22 febbraioNon dovrebbero mancare gol ed emozioni infine nelle sfide tra Middlesbrough e West Bromwich e tra Preston North End e Nottingham Forest. In League One vittoria probabile per il Rotherham In League ...
- FA Cup, altra impresa del Nottingham Forest: dopo l’Arsenal eliminato anche il Leicester GianlucaDiMarzio.com
- Un tifoso del Leicester aggredisce i giocatori del Nottingham Forest dopo il gol. FOTO Sky Sport
- FA Cup, rumorosa eliminazione del Leicester: il Nottingham Forest passeggia 4-1 TUTTO mercato WEB
- Nottingham Forest segna, tifoso Leicester invade il campo per confrontarsi con i giocatori: arrestato Chiamarsi Bomber
- Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni Periodico Daily - Notizie
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Man Utd striker Ronaldo still a monsterAtletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says they'll be wary of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo tonight.The first-leg of the Champions League round ...
Man Utd attacker Elanga: Victory at Leeds amazing experienceAnthony Elanga says Sunday's win over Leeds United was just another "amazing experience" in his burgeoning Manchester United career.The 19-year-old ...
Nottingham ForestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nottingham Forest