Winning Time! I Lakers di Magic e Kareem diventano una serie tv

Dal 6 marzo negli Usa lo Showtime che ha incantato il basket negli Anni '80 sbarca sul piccolo schermo, ...

Winning Time! I Lakers di Magic e Kareem diventano una serie tv (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Dal 6 marzo negli Usa lo Showtime che ha incantato il basket negli Anni '80 sbarca sul piccolo schermo, raccontando come è nata la dinastia dei gialloviola. In Italia la vedremo prossimamente su Sky
Winning Time! I Lakers di Magic e Kareem diventano una serie tv

