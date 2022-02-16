STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP'S ASSETS TO SILVERGATE (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) - WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The DIEM Association today announced the SALE of its intellectual property and other ASSETS related to the running of the DIEM Payment Network to SILVERGATE Capital Corporation ("SILVERGATE") (NYSE: SI). DIEM Networks US ("DIEM") CEO STUART LEVEY issued the following STATEMENT accompanying the announcement: "From the outset, the DIEM project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to design a better and more inclusive payment system. The members of the DIEM Association and our outstanding team ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The DIEM Association today announced the SALE of its intellectual property and other ASSETS related to the running of the DIEM Payment Network to SILVERGATE Capital Corporation ("SILVERGATE") (NYSE: SI). DIEM Networks US ("DIEM") CEO STUART LEVEY issued the following STATEMENT accompanying the announcement: "From the outset, the DIEM project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to design a better and more inclusive payment system. The members of the DIEM Association and our outstanding team ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : STATEMENT DIEM
STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP'S ASSETS TO SILVERGATEDiem Networks US ("Diem") CEO Stuart Levey issued the following statement accompanying the announcement: "From the outset, the Diem project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain ...
STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP'S ASSETS TO SILVERGATEDiem Networks US ("Diem") CEO Stuart Levey issued the following statement accompanying the announcement: "From the outset, the Diem project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain ...
STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP'S ASSETS TO SILVERGATEDiem Networks US ("Diem") CEO Stuart Levey issued the following statement accompanying the announcement: "From the outset, the Diem project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain ...
Alaska legislators’ pay stays unchanged as bill becomes lawIn January, the five-member commission cut legislators’ daily expense payments, commonly called per diem, from $307 per day to $100 per ... the governor’s deputy communications director, in a prepared ...
STATEMENT DIEMSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STATEMENT DIEM