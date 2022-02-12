Drivers Advisory Council: la NASCAR ora ha la sua GPDA (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) Quando negli anni ’70, Jackie Stewart fondò la Grand Prix Drivers Association, fu segnato un nuovo capitolo della storia delle corse: quello dei piloti che partecipavano all’azione legislativa. Oggi, la storia si ripete nella NASCAR, dove nelle scorse ore è stata annunciata la fondazione della Drivers Advisory Council. Questa associazione rappresenterà i piloti della massima serie delle stock car, e collaborerà alla definizione dei nuovi standard. Il Council è composto da sette membri: Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano, Kyle Petty e Daniel Suarez. A questi si aggiunge un ottavo elemento, Jeff Burton, che sarà il Direttore del Council. Qual è lo scopo del Drivers Advisory Council ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
