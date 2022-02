VIDEO Ledecka conquista il secondo oro olimpico consecutivo nel PGS | sconfitta Daniela Ulbing in finale

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO Ledecka

OA Sport

L'oro diCADUTA SOFIA GOGGIA () CLASSIFICA SUPER - G DI CORTINA D'AMPEZZO 2022 1. Elena Curtoni 1:20.98 ... Ester+0.61 9. Alice Robinson +0.62 10. Mirjam Puchner +0.66 21. Marta Bassino +1.66 24. ...Ledecka beat Daniela Ulbing of Austria for gold along the side ... Some of Jones’ posts were blocked because of increased policing of recorded video displayed on social media platforms. In 2014, NBC ...Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic and Benjamin and Austria's Benjamin Karl win snowboard gold medals in the women's and men's parallel giant slalom. READ MORE: Winter Olympics: Day four action as GB's ...